Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra perform high-octane action, Rohit Shetty shares video

`Indian Police Force` is Rohit Shetty's debut web-series featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 08:24 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is currently filming his debut web series `Indian Police Force`, which is part of his shared cop universe, on Monday, shared a sneak peek of the upcoming show for his fans. Shetty took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS clip featuring him along with Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

The clip showed the actors and director filming a gruelling action sequence. The video starts with Sidharth punching the baddies and throwing them in a water tanker from the first floor of an isolated building.


Next, Shilpa is seen entering the scene by shattering a glass wall as she fights a bunch of goons until Nikitin arrives and fights the rest of them with his bare hands, all while Shetty captured the moment on a camera.


In the Instagram post`s caption, Shetty wrote, "Pure Desi Hindustaani Action! #INDIANPOLICEFORCE."
 


`Indian Police Force` will be the newest addition to the filmmaker`s shared cop universe which already includes movies like the `Singham` franchise, `Simmba` and `Sooryavanshi`.

The upcoming fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the project.

