Kangana Ranaut's sensational shimmery look in new Lock Upp poster is bold and beautiful!

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show, Lock Upp by ALTBalaji and MX Player is making the right kind of noise ahead of its premiere. The makers have dropped yet another stunning poster of their fiery host Kangana Ranaut.

In the poster, Kangana is seen wearing a spiky, shimmery gown which accentuates her personality and gives a feeling of how intense she will be as the host. As she poses in the jail cell, Kangana holds her two favourite objects, a pair of shiny handcuffs and a badass baton. Behind the host, we can see many prisoners kneeling, with their faces covered and this poster definitely marks another step in the beginning of this atyaachaari khel.



Another exciting aspect of the show is the Lock Upp metaverse where viewers will interact in the virtual fantasy world, play games and win real.

The Lock Upp game will also have tokens for the contestants and viewers can buy and trade tokens on the online marketplace. Three contestant tokens out of a total 16 have already been revealed, including Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey.



Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel will stream live on ALTBalaji and MX Player, starting February 27, 2022. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail, wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

The remaining super-controversial celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show and even experience the show in the Lock Upp Metaverse!

