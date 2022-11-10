Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor shower love on Malaika Arora for her digital debut ‘Moving in with Malaika’

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is one dazzling beauty of Bollywood who always ruled the screen with her charm and beauty. Moreover, everyone has been talking about her digital debut "Moving In With Malaika", it has increased the excitement of her fans along with the industry celebs who just took over the whole social media with their love.

Malaika recently dropped a hint to her fans writing "I said YES" no one wondered if it was for this.

Surprising everyone, she confirmed with yet another post about her digital debut with her new reality show "Moving In With Malaika". This made all the industry celebs shower their love on her for her digital debut. Famous celebs ranging from, Rhea Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Guru Randhawa, and many more were seen showering their love on social media. Some of the celeb's reactions read -

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Congratulations ️@malaikaaroraofficial."

Rhea Kapoor shared on her story and wrote Bro with a heart emoji and also wrote, "Congratulation @malaikaaroraofficial never fail to reinvent."

While adding his wishes Guru Randhawa wrote, "Congrats on the new show @malaikaaroraofficial". Fans of the actress took to the comments section as they thought that she had said yes to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. “I thought you said yes to Arjun Sir for marriage.” “We thought about Arjun,” added another fan.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5 onwards.