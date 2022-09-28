Koffee With Karan finale: Karan Johar says, 'Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies'

New Delhi: In its concluding episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7, the programme flips the script after a riveting season of heated discussions about love, family, and marriage.

The show's host, Karan Johar, invites social media icons Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, as well as well-known content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the sofa. Four special guests from the influencer world then take over the conversation. The four join together for a spectacular episode of laughter, fun, and explosive behind-the-scenes revelations from the season as they serve as judges for the Koffee With Karan Awards.

Here is the promo of the last episode shared by the Filmmaker:

Karan Johar’s prowess in the entertainment industry goes beyond being a director, producer, and chat-show host. He is also celebrated as a male fashionista, a title held by few other male actors in the industry. Finally, he discusses how he and Ranveer Singh, who is renowned for never dressing according to the rules, get to share the fashionista label.

Karan Johar on his equation with Ranveer Singh said, “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered”.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 finale can be watched this Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.