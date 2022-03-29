Lock Upp: Ali Merchant 'pushes' Anjali, Poonam Pandey calls him a 'nasty man'!

Mumbai: 'Lock Upp' contestant Poonam Pandey lashed out at Ali Merchant for pushing Anjali Arora. The fight started when Anjali borrowed Poonam's hairdryer and she went to take a shower.

Azma hides Poonam's hairdryer in Mandana's T-shirt and thus begins a fight in the house. Anjali and Poonam do not find the hairdryer and hence they announce they will inspect everyone's bag. "I don't know where these folks come from, such cheap individuals," says Poonam.

After getting out of the shower, Mandana realises Azma had hidden the hairdryer in her towel. She says: "Whatever you're hoping to get out of it, you won't get it."

Furthermore, a task called 'Sharirik Shram' happens. The shram was to make currency coins out of the basic materials provided and then paint them. In the end there is a verbal and physical fight between the contestants. Zeeshan, Ali, Munawar, Anjali, Mandana, and others dragged and pushed each other about the smoking area.

Towards the end, Ali pushes Anjali in a really bad manner to which Poonam yelled at him saying: "You nasty man with a nasty behaviour!"

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.