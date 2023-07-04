Lust Stories 2 BTS Video: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Can’t Stop Smiling

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who recently confirmed their relationship in real life, shared screen space together in one of the segments of Lust Stories 2. Titled Sex With Ex, the segment directed by Sujoy Ghosh in Lust Stories 2, saw the duo create a sizzling on-screen chemistry in the Netflix anthology. Their fans were delighted to see them together and showered them with a lot of praise. While the duo continues to be in news, the makers have dropped in a fun behind-the-scenes video of the segment, which had some rare moments of both Vijay and Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s chemistry in BTS clip

Netflix India’s official Instagram handle shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Sex With Ex. In the 50-second-long video, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen sharing cute moments together before their shots for the film. They were also seen sharing glances at each other in the clip, confirming their fiery off-screen chemistry. Director Sujoy Ghosh was also seen singing, Daulat se Nahi, Taqat Se Nahi, Mohabbat Se Chalti hai. In one of the scenes, Tamanaah was seen looking intensely into Vijay’s eyes, and the Gully Boy actor burst out laughing.



The video was captioned, “Love, laughter, and lust, find all three in #LustStories2, now streaming only on Netflix.”

In the segment, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia played ex-lovers. It had a thrilling twist in the end. According to reports, this was Tamannaah’s first on-screen kiss with an actor. Earlier, she had a no-kissing clause. In an interview, she even revealed that she had always been awkward watching such scenes with her family and didn’t want them to feel uncomfortable as well. As a result, she has always avoided on-screen intimacy.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirm their relationship

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are often spotted together making public appearances while posing for the shutterbugs. In a conversation, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay and called him a “happy place.” Even Vijay talked about their relationship, saying , “You speak about it when the right time comes, but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.