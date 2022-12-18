'Pitchers 2 was everything that I wanted to be a part of,' says Riddhi Dogra as she joins the cast

New Delhi: The makers of the cult web series Pitchers announced its season 2 recently and the latest addition to the clan is none other than Ridhi Dogra. With Riddhi appearing in this most loved web series, it would be a treat for her fans to watch her coming in this most loved series. Having grabbed some great movies in her kitty, her presence in Pitchers season 2 would be another big triumph that has come her way and she is all excited for the same.

Talking about her character Ridhi shared, “Prachi is a boss lady and a go-getter. She is an empowered woman on a playing field who has an upper hand over Naveen and Mandal. A woman in a man’s world who holds them by reins, someone who’s very clear and firm in what she does and how she does things. I want to be part of stories that project the kind of woman that empowers yet appears nurturing. The kind of woman that exists. I want to find a balance in real and aspirational. And I certainly want to play my characters with that mind, so Pitchers 2 was everything that I wanted to be a part of. "

Ridhi Dogra will be marking her debut as a lead in Lakadabaggha which is a story about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry. Apart from that, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will also be seen in, Jawan, and Tiger 3.