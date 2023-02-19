Raashii Khanna Expresses her Gratitude for the Overwhelming Response to 'Farzi'

New Delhi: Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna is currently inundated with praises and love for her latest show Farzi, expressing her gratitude for the same the actress penned a heartwarming note giving a shout-out to the entire team.

Being the only woman in a man’s world, Raashii Khanna’s Megha Vyas cast a lasting impact on the audience with her earnest and passionate persona on screen. The talented actress not only stood her ground amidst a stellar ensemble cast including power-packed performers like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupati and Kay Kay Menon amongst others.

Garnering rave reviews for her performance, Raashii Khanna is showered with love, reciprocating the same the actress shared pictures of her character Megha Vyas with a heartfelt note.

Raashii Khanna wrote, “Amidst all the things #Farzi, your 'asli' love has been extremely overwhelming. Farzi is so special for multiple reasons- the people, the experiences and the incredible love! I'm tremendously grateful to @rajanddk sirs' for deeming me

worthy to bring alive Megha on screen and a huge shout-out to

@castingchhabra for making this happen. A special thank you to @shahidkapoor .It has been a wonderful experience to collaborate with a creative mind like yours, I adore you. @actorvijaysethupathi sir, the world talks about your work, but I feel fortunate to know you beyond the phenomenal actor tothe wonderful person you are. Your love and respect means a lot to me and it was a sheer joy to be Megha to Michael. Special mention to Pankaj sir for the brilliant cinematography. So proud to have worked with such a stellar cast like Kay Kay Menon sir, Bhuvan, Amol Palekar sir, Jaswant, Regina, Kubra, Saqib and all others, without whom Farzi wouldn't have been the joyous ride it was. And most importantly, thank you to the amazing audience for opening your hearts to me and showering me with so much love. I solemnly swear to keep striving and entertaining you. Lots of love back to you”.

After making a mark with her edgy and gritty character in her debut web show Rudra: The edge of darkness, Raashii Khanna has yet again impressed the audience with her impactful performance in Farzi.

Enjoying a diverse and interesting filmography spread across languages and platforms, Raashii Khanna is all set to take the silver screen by storm across the nation with her first Bollywood film as the leading lady with Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.