Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Lead The Charge in Marvel's 'Wastelanders' As Star-Lord

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Marvel's Wastelanders, is not just any ordinary gig for the Bollywood star. As a long-time Marvel fan, Khan was thrilled to be cast as the iconic superhero and bring his own unique interpretation of the character to life.

For Khan, the role of Star-Lord was not just about playing a superhero, but it was about getting into the mind of a flawed, complex character. Speaking on the same, Saif said that, "The writing is simply top-notch. And doing voice acting really expands an actor's repertoire. Plus, with no visuals to distract you, you can let your imagination run wild. Voice acting is an entirely different ballgame for an actor, and I was hooked from the get-go. The writing was simply captivating - every emotion was beautifully crafted. When I was offered the role, it was a complete no-brainer. Marvel has always been a force to be reckoned with, and the Audible platform is just mind-blowing."

Despite coming from different worlds, Khan understood Star-Lord intimately and worked towards making him relatable for listeners, especially Marvel enthusiasts who'd come looking for more than one listen of the audio series. "Star-Lord has his own struggles and has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, he keeps fighting and pushing forward. That's what I love about the character and the beauty of his resilience is ultimately the hook for fans of the series," he said.

The series is set in a dystopian alternate future of the Marvel Universe where the villains have won and superheroes are a thing of the past. The first season of the series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, is set to premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023. Fans can expect an epic audio adventure from Saif Ali Khan and the rest of the cast, which includes Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.