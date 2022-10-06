Satish Kaushik and Paoli Dam starrer ‘Karm Yuddh' becomes one of the most watched series across OTT platforms

New Delhi: Karm Yuddh, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a powerful revenge drama with spectacular performances from Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam, and Ashutosh Rana.

According to a report from Ormax Media, it has become one of the most watched series across platforms for the week of October 2nd, 2022, thanks to its engaging plot, insightful direction, and brilliant acting. Karm Yuddh is directed by Ravi Adhikari and produced by Kailashnath Adhikari under the banner of Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise.



Karm Yuddh is a tale of power struggles inside the Roys, a wealthy Bengali family. The way the story has been written transports the viewer on a journey that explores a variety of human emotions, including rage, joy, jealously, and longing.

The talented star-cast of Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana, Anjana Sukhani and Pranay Pachauri along with the others have brought forth a masterpiece which is being loved by everyone all over. The show was trending in the top 10 trends all over social media as netizens were enchanted by the series.

With its captivating story, the scenic setting of Kolkata, and the chess-like strategies of a business family, Karm Yuddh has captured the eye of viewers worldwide and has become one of the most watched series on OTT.



All episodes of Karm Yuddh are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.