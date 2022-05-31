New Delhi: Zee Theatre continues to redefine entertainment in India by bringing back the evergreen classic ‘The Sound of Music Live' as a musical treat to Indian audiences. There will be a month-long celebration of award-winning musical blockbusters on Indian Television. In this drive, Zee Theatre has tied up with 'The Aflatunes', a Mumbai-based A cappella group to create a special video for their campaign. This will recreate the most iconic musical moments from the soundtrack. The video blends the new with the classic to create a sound that transcends time.

The video, part of a larger campaign, was created by understanding the enduring appeal of the classic ‘The Sound of Music Live' and melodies like ‘My Favorite things’ and ‘Sixteen going on Seventeen’. The band fused the beatbox energy with the sweetness of A cappella while adding a unique contemporary touch to the old favourites. The song has a fresh approach while maintaining the essence without a single instrument. The video demonstrates how evergreen melodies and stories still remain afresh in everyone’s mind and never get dated.

The creators of this A cappella video, 'The Aflatunes' says that this video was a fresh, fun, and interesting challenge as they had only recreated a lot of Bollywood songs and Billboard chart-toppers till now.

Talking about 'The Sound of Music Live' the band was very conscious of elements they could not change. They add, "What a certain song meant to you when you initially heard and its appeal now would be different. But as performers, we do not want to destroy its essence and beauty while recreating it. The essence of 'The Sound of Music Live' is sacrosanct and it was daunting to be approached by Zee Theatre to create a tribute because it has such a high benchmark already. We have tried to let the beauty of the melodies shine while performing them in our own way. I hope the fans of 'The Sound of Music Live' will love and accept and appreciate what we have done"

Of the four members, Pearl hails from a church choir background and does a lot of gospel music while Devashri has learned Hindustani classical music. Nilay plays a lot of Hip-Hop and Pop Rock while Dany is heavily into Hip-Hop. They say, "What glues the band together is our love for music in all forms and the fact that we Indianise every musical piece that we perform. Now we feel as if we are a part of the Trapp family even though you will see a blend of diverse musical influences in our covers and mashups.

“The score of 'The Sound of Music Live' has set such a high bar but we hope that audiences will like our take on it,” they add.

'The Sound of Music Live’ is currently being aired on Tata Play Theatre at 2 pm and 8 pm.