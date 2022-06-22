New Delhi: OTT platforms are flooded with interesting content which often grabs attention owing to its narrative style and acting prowess of stars. Amazon Prime Video's brand new original series, Suzhal - The Vortex is surely one of them. It is an investigative drama filled with suspense. Streaming began on June 17, and the show ever since has been making waves with many celebs praising it to no end. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, it has managed to garner rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Suzhal tells a story about a close-knit community in the fictional town of Sembaloor, and the deep dark secrets that are hidden by its residents. The 8 episode series has a numbing ending and fans will surely go WOW at the climax.

Talking about the complex process of developing a story with so many layers and depth, creator duo-couple Pushkar and Gayatri shared their experience while writing this story. "We spoke to doctors, psychiatrists, and people involved in forensics to get the investigation and other parts right, so that was an important component of research. Now after watching the series, so many experts are dropping in messages saying that it is so accurate and like we're not just randomly pulling things off," said Gayatri.

Further, Pushkar added, "We were coming back from somewhere and we were crossing Vellore, and at that point of time Mayana Kollai was being celebrated in a small village outside of Vellore. And our driver, who's a local from there, told us about it, and it was like a proper eureka moment for Gayatri and me. We were writing Suzhal then, and the parallels just clicked! We were in search of what could be the X factor in the story, and when this experience happened then everything kind of fell into place. So, then we spent a lot of time doing research around the festival as well."

'Suzhal - The Vortex' features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy, and R Parthiban, in the lead roles. It has been released in multiple languages including regional Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.