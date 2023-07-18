Vijay Varma Takes A Break From Negative Roles In Kaalkoot

New Delhi: Talented actor Vijay Varma has always delivered flawless performances as a quintessential grey guy on the screen. Vijay got heaps of praise for delivering compelling acts. However, the actor will be diverting his way into a good on-screen character for the first time with his upcoming highly-anticipated web series Kaalkoot.

Kaalkoot thriller series will stream on JioCinema on July 27. It has been directed by Sumit Saxena. Be it Hamza from Darlings to Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad, Vijay Varma is an actor who has set a benchmark with his brilliant portrayal of a villainous character. As we have seen enough of Vijay in grey characters, he is all set to step into the shoes of a police officer in his upcoming web series Kaalkoot. This time Vijay will be seen playing a character fighting for justice instead of being on the wrong side of the law.





While he absolutely convinced the audience to hate him for his grey characters, this time, with his portrayal of a good character he will surely win the hearts. On the work front, apart from Kaalkoot, Vijay will be seen in Mirzapur 3, and Devotion of Suspect X, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan.