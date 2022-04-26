हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force'

Vivek Oberoi shared his first look from Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force' in which he is seen dressed in the police uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms.

Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty&#039;s cop series &#039;Indian Police Force&#039;

Mumbai: After Shilpa Shetty Kundra, actor Vivek Oberoi has become the latest addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop series ‘Indian Police Force’, which features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about joining the project.

"Charged to join the best force: ‘Indian Police Force’ and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi," he wrote.

Vivek also shared his first look from the series, in which he is seen dressed in the police uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms.

 

The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vivek OberoiShilpa ShettyRohit ShettySidharth MalhotraIndian police forceAmazon Prime
Next
Story

Lock Upp update: Saisha Shinde breaks into tears, reveals she was 'sexually abused as a child'

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Noida Breaking: One killed in Bar Brawl at Gardens Galleria Mall