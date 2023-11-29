“Every single thing in the film is true,” says Vivek Agnihotri on his film The Vaccine War which is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In 2020, the COVID-19 hit the world so hard that the world came to a standstill. There were many brilliant minds trying to find a cure or prevention, India was not behind. A high level experts committee was set up by the Ministry of health and family welfare, ICMR and Bharat Biotech to fight against all odds. The experts together invented a vaccination when everything was against us; made in India, for India. Disney+ Hotstar presents the inspiring story of India's COVID-19 vaccination in 'The Vaccine War,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi and I am Buddha Productions. The film is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The script of 'The Vaccine War' has been officially selected for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library.

In the heart of India's unyielding battle against the pandemic, 'The Vaccine War' illuminates the exceptional efforts and challenges encountered by scientists. Director Vivek Agnihotri has dedicated substantial effort to crafting the film into the impactful experience it has become.

Talking about the same, Director of The Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Every single thing in the film is true, based on exactly what happened. However, a couple of stories that really shook my understanding of Indian scientists - Number one was when the scientists were asked to go to Iran and rescue 6,000 people during Mecca. I learned how all the women rose up and said, "We will go". Later on, there was a lot of drama, as you'll see in the film, regarding why they went and other details. It was a very important story, a personal one for me. That's when I decided to dedicate this film to scientists because this vaccine was made by at least 70% women. The second story was about monkeys, something that never comes to mind—monkey trials. We assume it's easy, but at that time, in a BSL four lab, against the clock, the monkey catchers were involved. Scientists had to go, thinking they'd get monkeys in three or four days, but it took them 28 days. These were two extraordinary stories that make a great film, a story I must introduce to people through documentaries.”

