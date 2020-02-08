Explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran, 14 killed, 11 injured

Tarn Taran (Punjab): At least 14 people were killed and around 11 injured in a firecracker explosion that took place during a religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The Punjab police have confirmed the incident.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said in a statement, "The incident took place during the Nagar kirtan celebration and the people were bursting potassium crackers. The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked."

More updates awaited