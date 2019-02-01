Daisy Shah to be showstopper at LFW

Mumbai: Actress Daisy Shah will be a showstopper at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 here.

Daisy will be seen flaunting a creation from the collection called 'Northeast Breeze' for designer Kanchan More Sabharwal on Saturday.

"This time I will be wearing a creation from a contemporary collection blended with a tint of tradition called 'Northeast Breeze' by Kanchan More Sabharwal. I'm excited to experiment with Indo-Western look on ramp for the first time," Daisy told IANS.

The line showcases a melange of classic and contemporary creations with embellished and texture raw fabric. There are structured vests, tubes and backless tops, loose pants, skirts, maxi dresses and more.

Asked what she feels about celebrities being judged on their fashion choices, Daisy said: "I feel that style is something very personal and that your fashion choices are no one else's business. I don't let a person sitting behind a computer whose face I have not seen affect me anymore."