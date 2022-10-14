NewsFood feature
BROCCOLI RECIPES

Bored of eating regular broccoli? Try Malai Broccoli ; recipe inside

Try thus nutritious and delicious Malai Broccoli recipe curated by Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
  • Think of Broccoli and the first word that appears on your mind is nutrition.
  • This easy to cook veggie can help you get rid of various health issues.
  • Broccoli is also known as superfood for all the right reasons.

New Delhi: Think of Broccoli and the first word that appears on your mind is nutrition. This easy to cook veggie can help you get rid of various health issues. Broccoli is also known as superfood for all the right reasons.

However, you might get bored of eating regular broccoli recipes. Why not add more flavors to it and give it a unique texture? Here is the recipe for nutritious and delicious Malai Broccoli for you to try at home.

Malai Broccoli recipe by Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi who works at Ironhill India.

Preparation Time: 15 min                                 

Ingredients:

Broccoli – 160 Gr

Cashew Nut Paste Paste – 15 Gr

Amul Cream – 4 Gr

Amul Cheese – 3 Gr

Hang Curd - 2Gr

Cardamom Powder- 1Gr

Maze Powder - 2Gr

Oil – 15Ml

Green Chilli – 4 Gr

White Pepper Powder - 4 Gr

Salt - 5 Gr

Butter- 2Gr

Method:

  • Blanch the broccoli florets in boiling Hot water and then immerse them in cold water to retain the green colour. 
  • For the marinade, mix together hung curd, cashew paste, fresh cream, white pepper powder, powdered sugar, grated cheese, chopped ginger, cardamom powder, salad oil and salt, and whisk well. 
  • Apply the marinade to the blanched broccoli and place them on skewers. 
  • Cook in a tandoor until golden brown. Serve with Mint chutney. 

