Check Out 6 Places To Experience The Joyous Spirit Of Lohri Celebrations

Lohri is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated predominantly in North India, marking the culmination of winter and the onset of longer days. Join us as we usher in the warmth of Lohri with a celebration that blends tradition and culinary delight. immerse yourself in the joyous ambience, adorned with vibrant decorations that capture the essence of Lohri of these must-visit places during Lohri weekend.

Brewbakes

A global sensation with an innovative blend of modern Indian cuisine, fusion delights, and a contemporary dining experience. This culinary haven has garnered extensive media coverage for its unique selling proposition, which lies in seamlessly fusing traditional Indian flavours resulting in an unparalleled gastronomic journey.

Brewbakes Cafe stands out for its commitment to creating an inviting ambience where patrons can relish a diverse menu that caters to varied palates. The cafe's dedication to quality ingredients, coupled with a passion for culinary creativity, has earned it acclaim from food critics and enthusiasts alike. Whether you're seeking an authentic taste of India or a fusion feast, Brewbakes Cafe promises an unforgettable dining experience.

Don't miss the chance to indulge in the distinctive flavours and global ambience that make Brewbakes a must-visit destination.

Chaat ka chaska

Where flavour takes centre stage and every bite tells a story of tradition and innovation. Ckc comes up with the vibrant, tantalizing taste of chaat to your plate, creating a culinary haven for chaat enthusiasts.

Chaat ka Chaska brings a vivid variety of street food by bringing the choicest of Indian street food flavours and delicacies under one roof with a quirky ambience taking you through the visual tour of India. The menu is designed to cater to each palate across the nation without losing the authenticity of the cuisine.

To strive for the uncompromising flavours of Indian street food, Chaat ka Chaska incorporates the magic of flour with its in-house masalas prepared under the supervision of our skilled culinary team. CKC is sharing moments over plates of irresistible chaat at every corner of India.

Garam Dharam , Mohan Nagar

Welcome to Garam Dharam, your Bollywood haven in Ghaziabad! Inspired by the legendary Dharmendra, our fine-dine restaurant captures the essence of Bollywood's golden era. Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambience that echoes the spirit of classic Indian cinema.

At Garam Dharam, we take pride in offering a culinary journey that mirrors the diversity of Indian flavours. Our chefs craft each dish with precision, ensuring an exquisite blend of spices and aromas that will transport you to the heart of Bollywood. Whether you're a die-hard Bollywood fan or simply seeking a memorable dining experience, Garam Dharam is your destination.

Delhi Deli

Nestled in the heart of bustling Delhi, Delhi Deli is not just a culinary haven but a storyteller of the city's rich history and vibrant culture. As you step into the welcoming embrace of the Delhi Deli, an aromatic symphony greets you, whispering tales of diverse flavours and spices. The menu, a culinary mosaic, narrates the eclectic cultural tapestry of the city, weaving together savoury street food delights and refined international dishes. Each dish carries a narrative, echoing the historical and cultural influences of Delhi. The warmth of the modern yet cosy interior mirrors the dynamic spirit of the city, offering a space for intimate moments or lively gatherings. Beyond a gastronomic adventure, Delhi Deli is a community hub, supporting local farmers, and artisans, and engaging patrons in culinary events that unravel the secrets behind each delectable creation.

Copper Chimney

“Postcards from Punjab" is a celebration of the culinary journey through Undivided Punjab. From the iconic 'Sarson ke khet', the farmers' rituals & the rich traditional Punjabi Dhaba kitchens, immerse yourself in the cultural warmth, and culinary essence of Punjab today & in the old recipes dating to pre-partition days.

The menu introduces 'Bazaar Plates' - an ode to the pre-partition days when bazaar traders would often work long days and indulge in street-side savoury snacks. Namkeen Mathi Plate features Punjabi Mathi – crispy and crunchy crackers served with a spiced channa dip, khatti meethi chutney and Punjabi mango pickle; Kulhad Ki Shakarkandi is a delicious plate of chaat, spicy, sweet & tangy with a savoury crunch to it; Karari Nimona Tikki is an age-old dish of crisp green pea tikki's are stuffed with chilli spiked cheese & chena.

The Chocolate Box, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

In keeping with the festive atmosphere, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is happy to create beautiful Lohri festive delights that highlight the rich cultural tapestry and feature sweets from The Chocolate Bar. Crafted with precision at The Chocolate Bar, these sweets truly encapsulate the essence of the festival.

The exquisite selection of sweets includes the Gur Mewa Cake, blending jaggery and assorted nuts for a celebration of sweetness and wholesomeness. The Besan Pista Popsicles offer a modern twist with the rich flavour of gram flour and the crunchiness of pistachios. Savour the traditional charm of Pinni, recreated as bite-sized Laddoos that is packed with authentic flavours and perfectly capture the cultural richness of Lohri. A classic confection, Till Gachak highlights the nutty deliciousness of sesame seeds bonded with jaggery, bursting with joyous celebration.