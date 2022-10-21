Diwali recipes 2022: Here’s how to make Karanji for your sweet tooth
Diwali recipes 2022: Try out making this easy and delicious Karanji recipe this festival which is a delight for festivities.
- Diwali is around the corner and people are almost done with the cleaning and decorations of their house.
- The preparations for pooja and other rituals have begun and how can we forget to mention sweets and recipes.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Diwali is around the corner and people are almost done with the cleaning and decorations of their house. The preparations for pooja and other rituals have begun and how can we forget to mention sweets and recipes. Along with the other preparations, people are also looking for various recipes to try this festival. Well, fret not. We have got you covered.
Karanji Recipe
Ingredients
1 cup crumbled mawa (khoya)
1 cup plain flour (maida)
1 tbsp melted ghee
a pinch of salt
2 tbsp raisins (kismis)
2 tbsp almond (badam) slivers
2 tbsp pistachio slivers
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder
a few saffron (kesar) strands
ghee for deep-frying
Method
- Combine plain flour, ghee and salt in a deep bowl, mix well and knead into a firm dough using enough water.
- Cover the dough with a lid and keep aside for 10 minutes.
- Combine the mawa, raisins, almonds, pistachios, sugar, cardamom powder and saffron in a deep bowl and mix well using your hands.
- Divide the stuffing into 12 equal portions and keep aside.
- Divide the dough into 12 equal portions.
- Roll out a portion of the dough into a 175 mm. (3") diameter circle without using any flour for rolling.
- Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre, fold it over to make a semi-circle and press the sides well.
- Twist the sides of the karanji inwards to form pleats.
- Repeat steps 6 and 7 to make 11 more karanjis.
- Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadhai and deep-fry a few karanjis at a time, on a medium flame, till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.
- Serve immediately or cool completely and store in an air-tight container for 2 days.
Live Tv
More Stories