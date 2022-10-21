Diwali recipes 2022: Here’s how to make Karanji for your sweet tooth

New Delhi: Diwali is around the corner and people are almost done with the cleaning and decorations of their house. The preparations for pooja and other rituals have begun and how can we forget to mention sweets and recipes. Along with the other preparations, people are also looking for various recipes to try this festival. Well, fret not. We have got you covered.

Karanji Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup crumbled mawa (khoya)

1 cup plain flour (maida)

1 tbsp melted ghee

a pinch of salt

2 tbsp raisins (kismis)

2 tbsp almond (badam) slivers

2 tbsp pistachio slivers

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

a few saffron (kesar) strands

ghee for deep-frying

Method