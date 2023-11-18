From Mochi To Gelato: 11 Must-Try Ice Creams From Around The World

Ice cream, the universal delight that transcends borders and brings joy to every corner of the globe. From the iconic Gelato in Italy to the exotic Akutaq in Alaska, the world offers a myriad of frozen treasures waiting to be savored. As we traverse the frozen landscapes of the world, each ice cream variety offers a distinct and delightful experience.

In an interview with Zee News English, Lalit Jhawar, Co-founder and CEO, LandCraft Retail (Food Square) shares some of the world famous must-try ice-creams from around the world.

From the creamy goodness of Gelato to the playful textures of Mochi, these frozen treasures reflect the rich diversity of global culinary traditions.

Must-Have Ice Creams From Around the World

Let's embark on a delightful journey across continents to explore some of the must-try ice creams that tantalize taste buds and redefine frozen indulgence.

Gelato from Italy: Indulge in the velvety richness of Italian Gelato, made from whole milk for a thick and stretchy consistency. This classic treat provides an authentic taste of Italy, enchanting ice cream enthusiasts with its pure and intense flavors.

Rolled Ice Cream from South East Asia: Originating in Southeast Asia, Rolled Ice Cream isn't just a treat for the taste buds; it's a visual spectacle.

I Tim Pad from Thailand: A trendy street treat, I Tim Pad is a freshly prepared spectacle. The ice cream mixture is poured onto a chilled metal surface, rapidly frozen, blended with chopped toppings, and then scraped into delightful rolls. It's a fusion of freshness and creativity.

Mochi from Japan: Originating from Japan, Mochi ice cream wraps itself in sticky rice dough, inviting you to pick it up and savor its unique texture with your bare hands. This delightful treat is gaining global traction for its novel approach to enjoying ice cream.

Frozen Yogurt: An evolved soft serve – lower in fat – an alternative for a healthier choice.

Akutaq from Alaska: A regional delicacy featuring seasonal berries like salmonberries, Akutaq stands out for incorporating animal fat from creatures such as moose and caribou.

Philadelphia Ice Cream: All about the Texture – A classic! With common flavors like vanilla – Fruity Treats- Churned with milk and Cream.

Sherbet from Persia: For Fruit lovers and Kids – Made by forozen fruits – Egg whites – water – Milk/Cream.

Shaved Ice from Hawaii: Fine Ice Shavings with a flavorful sauce. Sometimes in a round form or around a stik. Bright colors and perfect for the rough summers

Falooda from India: Ice cream with Noodles (Vermicelli) – An Indian Indulgence with a creamy base and nuts.

Dondurma from Turkey: Thick and almost chewable, Turkish Dondurma captivates with its unique texture. Originating from Turkey, it not only satisfies the palate but also provides a visual feast with its theatrical serving style, making it an indulgent experience for ice cream lovers.

So, the next time you indulge in your favorite frozen delight, consider exploring the world of ice cream beyond the familiar, and let your taste buds embark on a delicious journey across continents.