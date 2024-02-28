Indian food is a flavor-filled treasure trove that offers a rich culinary legacy in its wide variety of appetizers and desserts. In addition to satisfying hunger, these treats act as keepers of cultural customs wherever they are found—in the middle of busy streets and residential areas. The unique spices of each region tell stories about their culinary heritage, from the strength of North India's masalas to the delicacy of South India's dishes flavored with coconut.

Mr. Vikrannt Singh- Founder and Managing Director at Bansooriwala's says, "The diversity of Indian snacks is evidence of the great cultural and geographical diversity of the nation. The aroma of spicy chaats and the cozy warmth of samosas combine to produce a unique sensory experience in the busy markets of the North. The crunch of dosas and the explosion of flavors in vadas open up a whole new world of munching as you travel towards the coastal South. While the East offers a symphony of sensations with fish chops and the tempting crunch of puchkas, the vivacious West fills the streets with the sizzle of pav bhaji and the softness of dhoklas."

Indian Dishes You Must Try While Travelling

Here are 14 tasty and lip-smacking snacks and sweets that you must try while travelling to different destinations in India:

1. Samosa: A triangular pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, deep-fried to perfection. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are said to have the best samosa.

2. Gulab Jamun: Soft, spongy dumplings made of milk solids, soaked in sweet syrup flavored with rose water or saffron. Madhya Pradesh is said to have the best Gulab Jamun.

3. Pakora: Assorted vegetables or meat dipped in chickpea flour batter and fried until crispy. Gujarat and Maharashtra are popular for their pokoras or bhajia/bhaji.

4. Jalebi: Circular-shaped sweet made from deep-fried fermented batter and soaked in sugar syrup, known for its intricate swirls. Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is popular for its doodh jalebi.

5. Pani Puri: Hollow crispy balls filled with spiced tamarind water, potatoes, chickpeas, and spices, a quintessential street food delight. Pani puri is popular in Indian states of Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

6. Rasgulla: Soft and spongy white balls made of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) soaked in sugar syrup. West Bengal has the most popular Rasgulla to offer.

7. Bhel Puri: A savory snack made from puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tamarind chutney, and spices, offering a burst of flavors and textures. Maharastra is said to be the popular destination for Bhel puri lovers.

8. Dhokla: Steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, typically served with green chutney. Gujurat is known for dhokla and other regional evening snacks.

9. Ladoo: Round sweet balls made from various ingredients like gram flour, semolina, or grated coconut, bound together with sugar syrup. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are famous for their tasty ladoos.

10. Aloo Tikki: Spiced mashed potato patties shallow-fried until golden brown, served with chutney or as part of chaat. The Indian national capital, Delhi is popular for its street food and aloo tikki is one such snack savoured by all.