International Chefs Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: International Chefs Day is observed every year on October 20. It was the late chef, Dr. Bill Gallagher who introduced this day in 2004. To honour the contributions of cooks all throughout the world, the day is observed. As per the official website of the World Association of Chefs Societies, “It is our duty to pass on our knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.”

The chefs from around the world have also been invited to hold workshops in their region for the 2022 campaign which has been termed as “Growing A Healthy Future”.

International Chefs Day: Theme

According to the World Chefs official website, the theme for this year's International Chefs Day celebration is 'Growing A Healthy Future'. The motive behind the celebration of the day is to ensure a healthy and sustainable planet for the next generation.

International Chefs Day: History

Roman gourmet Marcus Apicius was the one to pen down the world’s first cookbook which had over 400 recipes in the first century A.D. This is enough to support the claim that the profession has been existing since the beginning of time.

A Parisian named Boulanger, in 1765, opened the first restaurant and named it ‘restoratives’ or ‘restaurant’ as he believed that his recipes “restored life."

Auguste Escoffier established the Brigade System in 1846. He worked to reduce work hours for cooks and divide tasks in an effective manner.

Notably, the day was first celebrated in 2004 and the idea was proposed by chef Dr. Bill Gallagher, the then president of WorldChefs.

International Chefs Day: Significance

International Chefs Day is celebrated to appreciate the chefs from all across the nation. On this day, their hard work and efforts are acknowledged. Moreover, the day is also about acknowledging the chefs which exists within each one of us.

As kids, almost everyone has cooked for their family or themselves. This day reminds us of the fact that each one of us can experiment a little in the kitchen. The day also reminds that it is necessary to include healthy diet habits in our routines.

