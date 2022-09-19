Looking for yummy Avocado recipes? Here’s the answer

New Delhi: Do you know why avocados are consumed by many people, especially those involved in fitness activities? Well, there are numerous reasons. It is also called wonder fruit as no protein-based diets are complete if you are not having avocado. It includes fiber, protein, healthy fats, folate, minerals and vitamins B6 and C.

Not only it has nutrients but possesses a unique taste. While it is good to have a few slices of avocado for your morning breakfast, why should you not try other dishes prepared with the fruit.

Here are a few recipes to make avocados interesting and more delicious to consume if you wish to have a great healthy body.

Chilli Oil Avocado Salad

Looking for a healthy diet? You must opt for a salad with avocado in it. Take some sliced avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers and iceberg lettuce. Place them in a bowl and add blended Kashmiri red chilies in olive oil to it.

Matcha Avocado Walnut Smoothie

Smoothies work wonders and is the healthiest snack. When the flavours of matcha and the crunch of crushed walnut is added to the smoothie, the avocado starts tasting even better. You can consume the smoothie whenever experiencing hunger pangs, be it in the early mornings or the evenings. Keep in mind to use low-fat milk or a dairy substitute.

Poached Eggs with Spicy Avocado, Cheese and Walnut

Talking about avocados, how could eggs be left behind? It is well known that avocados and eggs are a great combination to consume. Thus, it is possible one of the best recipes that can be made using avocados. We can bet that the poached eggs with avocados are the best pair to consume at any time of the day. It is a high-protein meal. You can also add onions, tomatoes, green chilies and herbs to enhance its taste.

Avocado Hummus

For those unversed, Hummus is a famous Middle-Eastern dish that is prepared using chickpeas. However, you can add some avocado flavour to it and make it your own way. To prepare avocado hummus, you need to roast sesame seeds and crush them to form a powder. Mix chickpeas, garlic, avocados, curd, sesame powder and other spices. Blend them until turns smooth. A few drops of lemon juice will give it a better taste.