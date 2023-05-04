Singer Binny Sharma To Soon Come Up With A New Music Single

Binny Sharma dons multiple hats; he is a singer, performer, music director, and content creator. This talented man has already won our hearts with his amazing songs, and now he is coming up with another music single. Isn't that fantastic? In a recent conversation with Binny Sharma, he revealed that he would soon come up with a new love song. We have always been fans of his singing, and his voice has pacified our souls. Now we cannot wait to hear his new music. Aren't you too excited?





The singer has already started working on the music video. He also mentioned that the lyrics of this new song are extremely love-worthy and are bound to take over your heart. We are sure this news might have left his face filled with sheer enthusiasm. Binny said that he would release the song very soon. So, stay tuned!!!Recently, the singer was seen giving a live performance in Gujarat. He is a true performer, and people love him when he is on stage. Binny started his journey by participating in a TV reality show, Channel (V) Popstars II. He also worked as a radio jockey and hosted a show called "My World" at one of Ahmedabad's popular radio stations, 94.3 My FM, in 2007.He performed cafe gigs in Ahmedabad & Mumbai. He then went on and performed alongside headliners like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Alisha Chinoy, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Anushka Manchanda, Euphoria, and more. Binny Sharma released his first independent single, "Mooch Swag," in 2016 in collaboration with a leading men's grooming brand, Beardo, which then became "The Beard Anthem." His song "Tu Chhe" was declared one of the Top 10 Gujarati Songs in 2018 by TOI. His song "Dil Kahe" has been streamed over 1 million times. We hope that his upcoming song is too!