Soci to Donna Deli: Check out these top restaurants to try out some amazing Gin cocktails!

New Delhi: It's that time of the year when all of us are determined to turn over a new leaf and carve out a new path in our lives. And nothing can beat the optimism, motivation, and hope that the new year brings with it. So, how about raising a toast to new beginnings? Here’s your cue to ring in the new year by getting yourself involved in ‘Ginuary’ which denotes celebrating the versatility that the gin comes with.

Just as January is a month of exploration and opportunities, the gin is no less so, as it allows one to explore new flavours and styles— not to mention the recipes that can be made with it. From being used as a medicinal liquor by Italian monks in the 11th century, to making its way to England in the 17th century, to becoming a favourite outside the circle of traditional drinkers, the gin has indeed come a long way. So seize the opportunity to make this Ginuary one to remember at some of our favourite restaurants that will leave you floored with everything they've got!



1. Soci, Goa

Soci is a brand that has got the gin game right, for it makes drinkers be themselves and let go of their inhibitions with their refreshing varieties of gin. Besides that, the brand is true to its vision of providing the best Indian gin out there, which has given the cocktail culture a new meaning, and is aiming to provide a vast range of mixers and cocktails to their consumers. You’ve got to try out some of their cocktails that boast of all things good, which include the Cardamom Rose cocktail, Cucumber Mint Gin Cocktail, Blood Orange Mint Gin Fizz, Pink Negronis, Blueberry Gin Mojito, Gin Daiquiri, Gin-a-colada, and more.

2. All Saints, Khar

If you are looking forward to losing yourself in a modern, contemporary setting, then All Saints is just the right place for you. What makes All Saints so special is that it is one of the few restaurants in the city to have three bars. The drinks menu comes with a special shot bar, and cocktails that are made from fresh and cold-pressed juices and mixers. There is also a special cocktail menu with some refreshing, flavorful options such as The Nutty Sin, which combines Bourbon Whiskey, Hazelnut, and the flavour of cacao; Sip of Yum, a cocktail that will delight you with its fruity yet delicious flavours of strawberry, white chocolate syrup, and vodka; and Moon of the Faith, a delicious cocktail that has the sweetness of apricot and flavours of angostura, among others.

3. Demy, Lower Parel

Demy is a boho-chic all-day cafe that has a pleasant, refreshing vibe to it. Besides providing a culinary experience to remember, Demy checks off all the boxes with its plethora of delicious old-fashioned sparkling wine cocktails, mimosas, and more. Sherlock in a Pickle, a signature and savoury cocktail inspired by some of Sherlock's favourite ingredients, including Earl Grey-infused vodka, an in-house beetroot wine reduction, rose syrup, and pickled gherkins served over crushed ice, is a must-try. It is hard to resist the other stunning cocktails such as Saga, Demy Beats, Passion Fruit Mimosa, Mexican Bellini, New York Sour, and more.

4. Kyma, One BKC

This all-day casual dining and bar, which began as a journey of pure zeal and passion, has evolved into a place that offers its customers a luxurious, wholesome experience. Apart from being a favourite among foodies, Kyma offers some amazing, delectable drinks such as Apple Ever After, The Mistletoe, and, of course, Kyma's Signature Negroni, which is infused with gin, Campari, and elderflower, among other ingredients.

5. JIA, Colaba

This oriental kitchen stands true to its name, "Jia," which in Mandarin means "family," for it promises to make you bond with your loved ones amidst a pleasing, quaint setting. Make sure to try out some of their amazing spirits, cocktails, and mocktails from their brand-new bar menu, which include Whiskey Sour, Jia Pink Smoky Splash, and Fizz Float, among others.

6. Millo, Lower Parel

Millo is the perfect place where you can spend some quality time with your near and dear ones while relishing its warm, cosy atmosphere. This is a place where your classic vegetarian dishes have a modern twist to them. For an enriching experience, make sure to pair your food with flavour-packed cocktails such as Shades of Emerald, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Junkanoo, and Pink Fiesta, among others.

7. House of Mandarin, Bandra & Powai

This upscale, authentic Asian restaurant shines with its exquisite delicacies and superb fine dining experience. It is one of the many places that has managed to win many hearts with warm, cosy seating areas and a pleasant aura. If you happen to stop by, do elevate your dining experience with their signature cocktails, which include the Mandarin Collins, Yin & Yang, Smokey Tengfei, Shoi-Ming, and more.

8. The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point

The first thing that will make your heart spring with delight is the stylishly quirky decor of this restaurant. The sassy vibe and the eclectic global cuisine that this place offers makes it all the more inviting. Make sure to make the most of this Ginuary by trying out some of their classic cocktails, such as the French 75, the Old Fashioned, Mojito, Mimosa, and more.

9. Eve, Powai

This all-day casual resto-bar guarantees to make you embark on a sweet, heavenly journey. The charming, vintage aura of this place coupled with innovative, delicious meals will leave you wanting for more. Take in the old-world charm of Eve with some of their heavenly drinks, which include the Spice Trade, which has been inspired by Indian spices; Eve’s Mule (for the ones who want to go old school); and the Essence of Life, which is basically a gin infused with lemongrass and served with in-house kaffir lime liquor and tonic.

10. One8 Commune, Juhu

This casual dining restaurant owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is a place for everyone to just relax, hang out, and unwind. One8 Commune has a homey atmosphere where one feels like they are a part of a community or a bigger family. The friendly atmosphere of One8 Commune is best relished with exquisitely crafted drinks, which include Deconstructed Picante, Doja, Terai, Hendricks, and more.

11. Donna Deli, Bandra

Did you ever expect to find a slice of Rome in the city of dreams? Well, that’s exactly what Donna Deli is. Besides being an Italian paradise that serves ravioli, truffle pizzas, and pastas, Donna Deli boasts of making some delicious signature cocktails, which include Gin Gossip, Ting Tang Guava, Espresso Martini, and Aviation Sour, among others.