Sunday Breakfast Ideas: 4 Irresistible Pancake Recipes To Stack, Drizzle And Devour

There is something undeniably delightful about savouring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes, generously adorned with your favourite toppings. Whether you are a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, Voltas Beko has got you covered with four delightful pancake recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up.

So, let’s delve into a world of pancakes!

Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons melted butter

Methods:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.

Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is set and fluffy.

Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy!

Blueberry Burst Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup pancake mix

2/3 cup milk

1 egg

1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Methods:

In a bowl, mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.

Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is cooked through.

Top with more blueberries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons melted chocolate

Methods:

Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Methods:

In a blender, combine rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.

Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.