BREAKFAST RECIPES

Sunday Breakfast Ideas: 4 Irresistible Pancake Recipes To Stack, Drizzle And Devour

Start your Sunday morning with a delightful stack of pancakes! Check out mouthwatering recipes that will satisfy your cravings and add a touch of sweetness to your day, breakfast treat worth waking up for. 

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Sunday Breakfast Ideas: 4 Irresistible Pancake Recipes To Stack, Drizzle And Devour Pic courtesy: Freepik (representational purpose only)

There is something undeniably delightful about savouring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes, generously adorned with your favourite toppings. Whether you are a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, Voltas Beko has got you covered with four delightful pancake recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up.
So, let’s delve into a world of pancakes!

Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Methods:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.

Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is set and fluffy.

Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy!

Blueberry Burst Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pancake mix
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Methods:

In a bowl, mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.

Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is cooked through.

Top with more blueberries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons melted chocolate

Methods:

Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Methods:

In a blender, combine rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.

Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.

