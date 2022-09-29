'The Ashok' is serving the most authentic Saatvik Thali at the best price, deets inside!

New Delhi: This Navratri, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi has designed a special Saatvik thali featuring an array of vegetarian favourites that will remind you of the authentic taste of Indian cuisine. The thali looks absolutely stunning and is a real treat in taste too.

The delicious saatvik thali at The Ashok consists of all our Navratri cravings such as Jeera Lassi, Paneer Makhni, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo tamatar tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Kuttu Ki poori, Sama ke Chawal, Saboodana Tikki, Aloo Chaat, Cucumber Raita, Saboodana Papad, Sama ke Chawal ki Phirnee. One thali is enough to fill your tummy but believe me, your heart's gonna want more/

The thali has been specially curated by the chefs to make your fast motivating and treasured since there is no reason to not indulge in delicious food while fasting. The ingredients used for the special thali are carefully selected to give the guest a balanced meal while they are on fast, and prepared with utmost caution following proper hygiene and sanitation protocols.

The thali is prepared from fast-friendly ingredients and is priced at INR. 750 (Exclusive tax). It is served in EPNS thali covered with banana leaves and comes with a complimentary soft beverage.

Chef Vikram at The Ashok who is the master behind this yummy art talked to us about the idea and authenticity of the Saatvik thali. He said, "As we are in the midst of the 9-day-long celebration of Goddess Durga, people look forward to indulging in a Navratri-special feast. Fasting during Navratri is also seen as a great way to detox the body and make one feel relaxed and rejuvenated on a physical and spiritual level."

"Keeping in mind the customs of the Navratri Festival, the chefs at The Ashok hotel have curated a special Navratri Thali using ingredients that are age-old yogic and through Ayurveda techniques. The Thali is also served in silver oxidised utensils along with a Banana Leaf, making sure that the food doesn’t lose its authenticity," he added.

The millet is been used in the best way possible only at The Ashok. The BEST dish from the thali was the rice and phirni as the millet was super soft and easy to chew. The basic and authentic vibe that the place carry is simply amazing and this is what brings people back to the Ashok again and again.

One MUST try the Saatvik thali at The Ashok, New Delhi as it is one of the most amazing, delicious, overwhelming and pocket-friendly choices amongst others.