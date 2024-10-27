Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 4-0 In El Clasico, Extend La Liga Lead

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: A brace from Robert Lewandowski and fine performances from young sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha helped Barcelona secure a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the highly-anticipated 'El Clasico' clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night to extend their lead over arch-rivals in the La Liga points tally.

Kylian Mbappe, playing his first-ever El Clasico match, had his attempts at scoring in each half ruled out for offside in an absolute shocker of a match for Real Madrid at their home venue.

Lewandowski opened the goal tally for himself and Barcelona in the 54th minute thanks to a fine pass from Marc Casado. A fine header just three minutes later stunned the home crowd into absolute silence. These took his goal tally to 17 this season. However, he missed a chance to score a hat-trick.

After the Polish star, it was 17-year-old Yamal who rifled a shot from an angle over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, hitting the roof of the net in the 77th minute to triple the lead. He scored his first-ever El Clasico goal.

Mbappe and Jude Bellingham missed chances to bring Real Madrid into the game. Raphina finally delivered the fourth and final blow in the 84th minute to end an embarrassing night for the hosts.

With 10 wins and a loss in 11 games and 30 points, Barcelona sits at the top. On the other hand, Real Madrid is at number two with 24 points, after winning seven, drawing three and losing one in 11 matches.