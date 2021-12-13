हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Champions League

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo to face Lionel Messi in UCL Round of 16 as Manchester United will lock horns with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will face Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the first knockout round of the Champions League.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will face Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the first knockout round of the Champions League as the UCL 2021-22 round of 16 draws were announced on Monday (December 13) in Nyon, Switzerland.

As per the rules, the eight Champions League group winners were drawn against the eight group runners-up, but they could not be drawn against teams that hail from the same group or country. The group winners host the second leg in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the other three Premier League teams got relatively easy opponents than Manchester United as Manchester City will face Villareal, Liverpool will battle RB Salzburg and Chelsea drew Lille.

Among the other highlights of the draw: Atletico Madrid will take on Bayern Munich, while Inter Milan will lock horns with Ajax.

UCL 2021/22 last 16 ties (second team hosts second leg):

  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Manchester United (ENG)
  • Chelsea (ENG) vs Lille (FRA)
  • Benfica (POR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
  • Villareal (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)
  • Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)
  • RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Liverpool (ENG)
  • Inter Milan (ITA) vs Ajax (NED)
  • Sporting Lisbon (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)
