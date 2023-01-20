Breaking: FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves arrested for suspicion of sexual assault

Former FC Barcelona defender and Brazil international Dani Alves has been taken under police custody following an allegation against him in December 2022. Alves has been arrested in Catalunya for suspicion of sexual assault.

Incredible news from Spain: According to ABC reports Dani Alves is under arrest in Barcelona on sexual assault charges



The 39-year-old footballer attended the Mossos d'Esquadra de Les Corts police station in Barcelona on Friday to testify against the allegations, as per goal.com.

Dani Alves has denied the accusations made against him, "Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me know that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others," said Alves. (more to follow)