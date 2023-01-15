ElClasico LIVE streaming: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final when and where to watch in India?

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup LIVE streaming details: The first El Clasico of the new year 2023 is set to take place late Sunday night at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two arch-rivals from Spain Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will fight in the Spanish Cup final. It will be Karim Benzema vs Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius Junior vs Ansu Fati/Ousmane Dembele, and many more individual ego battles. The fourteen-time UCL winners defeated Valencia on penalties in the semifinals 4-3 to book their seat in the final. On the other hand, Xavi's Barca defeated Real Betis 4-2 (penalties) in the semi-final clash.

FC Barcelona are in red-hot form at the moment as they currently lead the La Liga standings with 41 points from their 16 matches. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are placed second with 38 points. Barca are unbeaten from their last eight games in all competitions whereas Madrid lost one of their game out of the four played after coming back from the World Cup break.

Checkout the live streaming details of Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid below

When is the Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Friday (January 16) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.

How to watch the Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

The Spanish Cup final match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be available on ABC, with a live stream available on fuboTV.

The ElClasico means one of the biggest rivalries in football history due to the successful profiles of both Spanish clubs, who are giants both domestically and internationally. The high-intensity clash often ends up into players shoving each other with aggression on the football pitch due to various reasons in the Clasicos. Hopefully, this time it will just be a football match.