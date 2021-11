BT vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 25

BT vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators

BT vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators- Bangla Tigers will lock horns with Deccan Gladiators in the 15th fixture of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, 2021. Bangla Tigers are in good form as they defeated Chennai Braves by nine wickets in their last game. Batting from the Bangla Tigers was exceptionally great as they punished the Chennai Braves bowlers, Johnson Charles scored 36 off just 12 balls alongside Hazratullah Zazai who got 34 runs off just 9 balls. Bangla Tigers are currently fourth on the table after that stylish win. Deccan Gladiators are also coming with a two-match winning streak, they defeated Defending Champions Northern Warriors in their last game. Deccan Gladiators are currently second on the table and will look to keep their winning streak.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 25th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

BT vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Tom Banton, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler Cadmore

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Benny Howell (VC), Andre Russell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith

BT vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores(wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz(c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali

BT vs DG Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.