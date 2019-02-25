Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock unhappy with Victor Camarasa's medical team over injury assessment

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock expressed his frustration over Victor Camarasa after the on-loan midfielder declared himself unavailable for Tuesday`s Premier League clash with Everton despite the Welsh club passing him fit 10 days ago.

Camarasa, who joined Cardiff on a season-long loan deal from Spain`s Real Betis in August, has had only seven minutes of action on the pitch since Jan. 19 due to a calf injury.

The Spaniard has become an integral part of Cardiff`s midfield, scoring three league goals, but his continued absence is a blow to the Welsh side`s hopes of staying in the Premier League as they sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Warnock said that Camarasa was passed fit by the club`s doctors but the 24-year-old was advised by his personal medical team that he needed more time to recover.

"I`ve never come across the situation I`ve got at the moment," Warnock told a news conference on Monday.

"We`re having physios and medical people from abroad telling us what we can do with him when he`s our player. He obviously listens to his physios, his medical people and Tom, Dick and Harry from abroad."

"I thought he was fit 10 days ago. But they said they didn`t want him playing for 10 days. That 10 days is up now."

"Camarasa`s a very important player and it`s been a really big disappointment," he added.