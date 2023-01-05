Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match CHE vs MNC in India?

A struggling Chelsea side will face defending champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Friday (January 6) at Stamford Bridge in hope of getting some points from the fixture. Both sides cannot afford to lose points starting the new year. City have a mountain to climb to Arsenal leading the EPL table whereas Chelsea have a big margin to cover themselves as well. The Graham Potter side are currently 10th in the league table with just one win from their last eight EPL outings. If we talk about injuries, Man City have the upper hand in this clash as they have just two players (Laporte and Dias) recovering from injuries in comparison to Chelsea's long list of injured players.

Erling Haaland would be looking to make an impact and get back to his habit of scoring goals in every game he plays.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Chelsea vs Manchester City English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played on Friday (January 6) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.