Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Vs Liechtenstein LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch POR Vs LIE UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifier Match In India Online And On TV?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are set to begin their qualification journey for the UEFA EURO 2024 as they will take on Liechtenstein in the Qualifiers on Friday (March 24). Portugal are placed in Group J of the UEFA Qualifiers along with Slovakia, Liechtenstein, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Luxembourg. The blockbuster clash will take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Following Portugal's disappointing run in the FIFA World Cup last year, Roberto Martinez has been appointed as the new head coach in place of Fernando Santos who won the Euro with the country earlier in his coaching career. Interestingly, Ronaldo has been called up for international duty and is expected to start in the playing eleven under the new coach. (Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Break New Record With New Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was ignored was former coach Santos for important clashes in the World Cup. However, the new coach believes that Ronaldo can still give a lot to this Portugal team with his presence in the dressing room as well as on the football pitch. (UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Named France National Football Team Captain)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA Euro Qualifiers match below:

Cristiano Ronaldo, called up by Portugal new coach Roberto Martinez for the next UEFA qualifiers #Portugal



“Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age”, Martinez says. pic.twitter.com/0Q9wVTUfUV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Portugal vs Liechtenstein be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Liechtenstein match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Liechtenstein match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Portugal vs Liechtenstein match predicted XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Costa, Dalot, Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Neves, Fernandes, Silva, Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Liechtenstein Predicted Starting Line-up: Buchel, Traber, Hofer, Grunenfelder, Goppel, Luchinger, Sele, Netzer, Hasler, Gassner, Beck