Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Vs Luxembourg LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch POR Vs LUX UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifier Match In India Online And On TV?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are set face Luxembourg in ther second game of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday (March 27). After registering a comfortable 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, Portugal will now aim second win against Luxembourg. Ronaldo became the most capped international footballer in the previous game and is expected to extend his record making an appearance in this contest as well.

New coach Martinez is expected to go with the same eleven from the previous game but a change can be expected as Bernardo Silva can used early to support Ronaldo and Felix up front. (Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 7 Achievements Of Portugal Captain - In Pics)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro Qualifiers match below:

ALNASSR GOAL



One in Riyadh

One in Lisbon

Two free kicks within a week



A week ago at @VictoryArena_sa, Ronaldo scored a 35-yard free kick pic.twitter.com/MYeDhvgfi9 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 25, 2023

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will take place on March 27, Monday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Portugal vs Luxembourg be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Liechtenstein match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Portugal vs Luxembourg match predicted XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Costa, Dalot, Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Neves, Fernandes, Silva, Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Luxembourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Moris; Jans, Chanot, Gerson, Pinto; Sinani, Barreiro, Pereira, Olesen, Sanches; Rodrigues