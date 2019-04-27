close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

EPL: West Ham inflict first defeat on Tottenham Hotspur at new stadium

Tottenham made a number of changes to their side as they prepared for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday but Mauricio Pochettino`s gamble backfired against a resolute West Ham side. 

EPL: West Ham inflict first defeat on Tottenham Hotspur at new stadium
Image Credits: Twitter/@WestHamUtd

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat at their new stadium after Michail Antonio gave West Ham United a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham made a number of changes to their side as they prepared for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday but Mauricio Pochettino`s gamble backfired against a resolute West Ham side. 

Spurs dominated the first half and could have been ahead after 11 minutes when Son Heung-min was played through by Dele Alli but his shot from the left was too close to the near post of Lukasz Fabianski who got down to save. 

The Pole also did well to deny Christian Eriksen who shot from close range after good work down the right from Lucas Moura.

Tottenham were made to pay for those missed chances as West Ham took the lead after halftime. A lofted cross from Marko Arnautovic in the 67th minute found Antonio who lashed it in past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs brought on Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen in the hope of getting an equaliser but could not find a way past. They remain third but will be under pressure from their top-four rivals, while West Ham stay in the 11th position. 

Tags:
English Premier LeagueFernando LlorenteVincent JanssenWest HamLucas MouraTottenham Hotspur
Next
Story

EPL: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane send Liverpool top of the table

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Watch top news stories of Lok Sabha elections 2019