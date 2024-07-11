Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins' Heroics Propel England To Final Showdown With Spain

Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins scored a thrilling injury-time goal on Wednesday, giving England a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and securing their spot in the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin. England had a rough start when Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the seventh minute, intercepting Declan Rice and shooting past Jordan Pickford. This was the third game in a row where England found themselves trailing early.

England quickly responded after a VAR decision awarded them a penalty. The German referee, Felix Zwayer, ruled that Denzel Dumfries had fouled Harry Kane in the box. Kane confidently converted the penalty, tying the score at 1-1, despite his past miss against France in the 2022 World Cup.

The game seemed headed for extra time until Watkins, who came on for Kane, received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer. With his back to the goal, Watkins turned and fired a low shot into the far corner in the first minute of stoppage time, leaving the Netherlands stunned. Under Gareth Southgate, England's journey has been shaky, but they have managed to reach their second consecutive European Championship final. Their path included narrow victories in extra time against Slovakia and Switzerland.

Spain, who defeated France 2-1 on Tuesday, will have an extra 24 hours to prepare for the final. England will need to step up their game to win their first major trophy since 1966. The Netherlands, hoping to repeat their 1988 success in Germany, fell short despite a strong start. They missed chances to regain control, showing England's resilience. The Westfalenstadion, a historic venue for the Dutch, hosted a thrilling match with dramatic moments, including Simons' stunning goal.

As the final approaches, England is ready for a tough match in Berlin, hoping to achieve European glory against a strong Spanish team.