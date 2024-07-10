Luis de la Fuente's Spain are unstoppable, even for the speedy Kylian Mbappe. Spain continued their impressive Euro 2024 run by securing a spot in the Final with a 2-1 win over Didier Deschamps's France. This victory makes Spain the first team to go unbeaten in six games, reinforcing their status as the best team in the tournament.

France took an early lead at the Allianz Arena in Munich with a headed goal by Kolo Muani in the 8th minute. However, Spain equalized when Lamine Yamal scored a stunning long-range goal in the 21st minute. Just four minutes later, Dani Olmo scored again, putting Spain ahead.

The more experienced French team was outplayed by the youthful and energetic Spanish side. French captain Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join Real Madrid, had a quiet game and missed a crucial chance to equalize.

The standout player was 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who announced himself as a future star with his brilliant goal. His curler in the 21st minute made him the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history. Yamal was a constant threat to the French defense, cutting into the box and delivering precise crosses.

Despite having a strong midfield with N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Adrien Rabiot, France focused their attacks on the flanks. The Spanish defense, led by Nacho and the experienced Jesus Navas, effectively neutralized these threats.

Spain now awaits the winner of the semi-final clash between England and the Netherlands. Luis de la Fuente will look to strengthen his already formidable team as they aim to win the championship after several challenging years for the national side.