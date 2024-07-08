Advertisement
Euros 2024: German Legend Toni Kroos Bids Emotional Farewell To Football

German Midfielder Toni Kroos bid farewell to football with an emotional social media post after Germany's dramatic loss to Spain.

One of Germany's greatest midfielders ever, Toni Kroos bid farewell to football. This came two days after his nation was eliminated from the UEFA Euros Championship following a dramatic loss to Spain in the dying minutes of the match. A last minute goal by Spanish substitute Mikel Merino handed Germany a 2-1 loss and elimination from the tournament. Following the loss, Toni Kroos announced his retirement from football in an emotional Instagram post. 

Over And Out 

In an emotional farewell message Toni Kroos wrote- "So thats it. But before i take a break and at least try to realize what happened over the last 17 years i don’t want to miss the opportunity to say thank you to everyone accepting me how and who i am. Thanks to all my fans around the world for your unconditional support. Thanks to all my clubs and coaches for believing in me. Thanks to all my teammates for making me feel welcome anytime. Thanks to my friends for always being honest with me no matter how successfull i became. Thanks to my agents who became friends. Thanks to my parents for the best possible preparation to realise my dream. Thanks to my brother @felixkroos23 for always being my number one fan. Thanks to my kids for being my biggest motivation to bring the best out of me - nothing better to see your Kids being proud of daddy. Thanks to my beautiful wife @jessica_kroos for being you. Never change. This success wouldn‘t have been possible without you. It’s ours! And last but not least: Thank you Football! You beautiful game. And… you‘re welcome! Over and out." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Celebrated And Glorious Career 

Toni Kroos in his career won a series of trophies for both club and country. In his trophy cabinet he has the 2014 World Cup Winners Medal. Apart from this he also won a host of trophies in club football with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid which includes six Champions Leagues, four Spanish leagues, three Bundesligas, three German Cups and one Copa del Rey. The retirement meant the closing of a wonderful chapter in football.

