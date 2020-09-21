FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi bids farewell to teammate Arturo Vidal with emotional Instagram post

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has said goodbye to fellow teammate Arturo Vidal ahead of the latter’s impending move to Inter Milan. Messi took to Instagram to post the following message (translated):

"I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but then I was lucky enough to meet you personally and you surprised me even more. They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself notice a lot, the dressing room will miss you, @ kingarturo23oficial. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure.”

Messi and Vidal combined effectively for Barca ever since the midfielder’s arrival from Bayern Munich in 2018. The duo’s contrasting playing styles complemented each other as the Chilean's aggression and fighting spirit made him a potent weapon in Barca’s armoury. The 33-year-old was the Catalan side’s highest scoring midfielder last season. Vidal made 96 appearances for FC Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 11 goals while also providing 10 assists.

Vidal won the La Liga crown in 2018-19 and also the 2018 Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

The Chilean Vidal is all set to make his move to Inter Milan, where he will re-join his former manager Antonio Conte. Conte has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder and even tried signing him in last season’s summer transfer window. Inter even tweeted about Vidal’s arrival for his medical in Milan.