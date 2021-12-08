हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA champions League

FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich Champions League match: When and where to watch BAR vs FCB?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of FC Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona match in the Champions League.

FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich Champions League match: When and where to watch BAR vs FCB?
Source: Twitter

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will lock horns with German Champions FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday. Barcelona need to win this fixture to confirm their qualification and if they lose, the Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv fixture needs to go Dynamo Kyiv's way so that Barcelona qualify. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has already said "we will play our best 11, good luck to Benfica" which was more of a warning to Barcelona and a reminder of the horror 8-2 defeat in the UCL 2020 season.

FC Barcelona will look to avenge the disrespect shown towards them by the Bayern manager. Barcelona legend and new coach Xavi will be looking to mark his first big victory against an opponent who have given Barcelona a lot of trouble in recent years.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be played on Thursday (December 9) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be played at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and SD.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA champions LeagueUCL 2021-22Bayern Munich vs BarcelonaRobert Lewandowski
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Young Boys Champions League match: When and where to watch YB vs MUN?

Must Watch

PT3M15S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to not give statement on helicopter crash