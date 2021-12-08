FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich Champions League match: When and where to watch BAR vs FCB?

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will lock horns with German Champions FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday. Barcelona need to win this fixture to confirm their qualification and if they lose, the Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv fixture needs to go Dynamo Kyiv's way so that Barcelona qualify. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has already said "we will play our best 11, good luck to Benfica" which was more of a warning to Barcelona and a reminder of the horror 8-2 defeat in the UCL 2020 season.

FC Barcelona will look to avenge the disrespect shown towards them by the Bayern manager. Barcelona legend and new coach Xavi will be looking to mark his first big victory against an opponent who have given Barcelona a lot of trouble in recent years.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be played on Thursday (December 9) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be played at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and SD.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern Munich & FC Barcelona will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.