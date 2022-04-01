हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

FIFA WC 2022 Draw: Messi's Argentina to face THESE teams, check all groups

Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They are grouped in Group B alongwith Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. 

FIFA WC 2022 Draw: Messi&#039;s Argentina to face THESE teams, check all groups
Source: Twitter

Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They are grouped in Group B alongwith Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are placed in the Group H and will play Ghana in their first match. 

The United States of America (USA) will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.

Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.

For the US, the draw pits them against their former colonial rulers England and the Iranians, a country they have had long-running political disputes with.

The US faced Iran at the 1998 World Cup in France, losing 2-1 to the Gulf nation.

Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would "simply be the best tournament ever".

The decision in 2010 to hand the hosting rights to Qatar was heavily criticised and there has been intense scrutiny of the human rights situation in the country.

Qatar`s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

The tournament will run from November 21 to December 18 -- the first time soccer`s top prize has been competed for in the Middle East and there was a distinct Arabian feeling to the show.

Take a look at all groups below

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
footballFIFA World Cup 2022 drawLionel MessiCristinao RonaldoFIFA World Cup 2022
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Adidas unveils official match ball 'Al Rihla'

Must Watch

PT22M37S

DNA: Will China take advantage of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?