FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming: When and Where to watch in India

The teams participating in FIFA 2022 World Cup will know their fate and respective groups on Friday (April 1). The World Cup will be held between November to December 2022, all the teams will know who they face in the group stages of the tournament.

A total of 32 teams will compete, out of which 29 are confirmed and three spots still remain empty. The spots will be taken after the intercontinental playoff round ends in June 2022.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Create your own World Cup group… What’s your draw result pic.twitter.com/0jpSS3Ld9R — 433 (@433) March 31, 2022

Here are all the details of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw:

Where will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday, April 1.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 PM IST.

Where can I live streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot website and app.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.