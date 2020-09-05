हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kai Havertz

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz signs for Chelsea on five-year deal

The 21-year-old is a highly-rated attacking midfielder and joins the West-London side from Bayer Leverkusen, where he made 150 appearences for the first team and scored 46 goals. 

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz signs for Chelsea on five-year deal
Image courtesy: Chelsea F.C. official site

London: Chelsea have signed Germany`s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94.34 million).

Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.

"I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it`s a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can`t wait to meet all the players and the trainers," Havertz said in a statement.

Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club.

Tags:
Kai HavertzChelsea F.C.chelseaEnglish Premier LeagueEPL
Next
Story

Lionel Messi to continue at Barcelona to avoid court battle
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

Rhea Drug Case: Satish Maneshinde will also fight Showik's case