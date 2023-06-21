India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Match In India?

The Indian football team will begin their title defense of the SAFF Championship with a match against the Pakistan football team at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has two groups and India is placed in Group A with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. As all know, when these two nations collide, the stakes are high each time with both teams looking to come out on top of the competition.

Sunil Chhetri will once again lead India's football team, who currently ranked 101 in the FIFA Rankings. India is the best-ranked team in Group A. Coach Igor Stimac recently led India to the Intercontinental Cup title with a win over Lebanon. (India Lose Chance To Host Lionel Messi And World Champion Argentina, Here’s WHY)

"We got some tongue lashing from the boss at half time. We were nowhere close to where we were in the last game. It was the wake-up call that we needed,” said Chhetri after the recent win.

"A lot of words were spoken. The main thing is that we knew we had it in our tank, and at the end of the day, we have no regrets. Of course, it’s easier now to say this at 2-0, but we are happy with the win."

In recent year, India have dominated their rivalry against Pakistan winning the last four games out of the five times both sides faced each other. The two nations first played a football match against each other in 1959. Pakistan have lost four games in 2023 so far.

Ahead of India vs Pakistan football match, check out all the details below:

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match will take place on Wednesday (June 21).

Where will the SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bangalore, India.

Where can I LIVEstream the SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match?

The SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match can be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website.

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match begin?

The SAFF Championship India vs Pakistan match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).