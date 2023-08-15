Indian Football Icon Mohammed Habib Passes Away At 74: A Tribute To A True Legend

The world of Indian football mourns the loss of a true legend, Mohammed Habib, who has left an indelible mark on the sport. At the age of 74, Habib's journey came to an end, as he battled dementia and Parkinson's syndrome for the past few years. His legacy, however, will forever remain etched in the annals of Indian football history. Habib's contributions to Indian football are immeasurable. He was a vital member of the Indian national team that secured victory in the Pesta Sukan Cup in 1971. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in securing third-place finishes in both the Merdeka Cup and the Asiad in the preceding year. Habib's exceptional playmaking skills and his ability to control the game from midfield made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Our Former Footballer Mohammed Habib (Bade Miyan).



May his soul rest in peace.

Representing India in numerous international tournaments from 1965 to 1976, Habib's skill and dedication were unparalleled. Experts unanimously regarded him as one of the finest players ever produced by the country. His brilliance was not confined to the international stage alone; he also secured a bronze medal for India at the 1970 Asian Games held in Bangkok, under the leadership of fellow Hyderabadi Syed Nayeemuddin and the astute management of the renowned P.K. Banerjee.

One of the crowning moments of Habib's illustrious career was his memorable appearance for Mohun Bagan against the visiting Cosmos Club in 1977. The match featured the legendary Pele, and Habib's performance stood out even among such illustrious company. Recalling the match, Habib once shared in an interview with Sportstar, "It will remain one of my greatest moments, and it was appreciated by Pele himself at the end of the match, hugging me and extending his best wishes."

Habib's influence extended beyond his time on the pitch. He played a pivotal role in shaping the Tata Football Academy into a powerhouse, contributing his sincerity, passion, and unwavering professionalism to the development of young football talent. His impact was not limited to the football community; Habib's contributions to society were evident as he strived to nurture the next generation of football stars.

Throughout his 17-year career, spanning from 1966 to 1977, Habib graced the football grounds of Kolkata, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Despite his diminutive stature, he was a stalwart presence, commanding respect and admiration from his peers and fans alike. He took immense pride in donning the jersey of Mohammedan Sporting, a team he joined in 1971, and remained a source of inspiration for generations to come.

Habib's influence transcended generations, as he not only left an indelible impact on his contemporaries but also guided and mentored emerging talents. His legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched and the passion he ignited for the beautiful game. As the Indian football community bids farewell to a true legend, his memory will continue to inspire and uplift all those who follow in his footsteps.