How to Book ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: A Comprehensive Guide

The excitement among cricket enthusiasts is reaching a fever pitch as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches. Hosted by India, this prestigious event promises thrilling matches and unforgettable moments as ten formidable teams battle it out for the coveted title. If you're eager to be part of the action and witness history unfold on the cricketing stage, here's a comprehensive guide on how to book your ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tickets.

India vs Pakistan ODI world cup tickets will be available for sale from 3rd September

Registration Process: Starting from Indian Independence Day, August 15, fans can register for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets. By visiting the official website, https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register, you can express your interest and receive crucial updates regarding ticket sales. Registering early ensures you're among the first to know when tickets become available for purchase.

Phased Ticket Sales: To manage the high demand and give every fan an equal chance, ticket sales will be conducted in phases. Here are the key dates to mark in your calendar:

August 25: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India matches at Ahmedabad

September 15: Semi Finals and Final

Online Ticket Purchase: Tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be available for online purchase through multiple platforms, including the official ICC Cricket World Cup website and app. Additionally, you can access tickets through popular platforms like PayTM, PayTM Insider, and the BookMyShow app and website. While the majority of tickets will be sold online, a limited number may be available for offline purchase.

Ticket Pricing: Ticket prices for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will vary based on the venue and the match being played. Prices can range from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket. Make sure to check the pricing details for the specific match and venue you're interested in.

Selecting Matches and Venues: With matches scheduled across 12 Indian cities, including iconic stadiums like Narendra Modi Stadium, Eden Gardens, and Wankhade Stadium, fans have the opportunity to choose from a wide array of matches and venues. Whether you want to witness India's clashes with arch-rivals or catch other thrilling encounters, plan your ticket purchases accordingly.

Staying Informed: Completing the registration process is crucial to staying fully informed about ticket availability, pricing, and important updates. By registering early, you maximize your chances of securing tickets to the matches you're most excited about.

As cricket fever sweeps the nation, booking your ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tickets is a step closer to realizing your dream of experiencing the excitement, passion, and camaraderie that define this global sporting event. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of cricketing history – register today and gear up for an unforgettable cricketing extravaganza!