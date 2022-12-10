Indian Lionel Messi fans show support to Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, see pic

The mood of Indian and other Lionel Messi fans was electric as Argentina defeated the Netherlands in a rollercoaster quarterfinal match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium was filled with Messi and Maradona banners on Friday night.

The Dutch were outnumbered in their quarterfinal match at the World Cup. Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none. And still, the Oranje came back and forced extra time in a knockout match for the ages by scoring in the 83rd minute and then on a playground-type restart in the 11th? yes, 11th! minute of second-half stoppage time.

When Argentina escaped with a 4-3 penalty-kicks win following a 2-2 draw Saturday to reach a semifinal against Croatia, the Dutch crumpled to the field in their glaring orange uniforms, looking like a withered citrus grove.

Wout Weghorst, at 6-foot-6, was flat on his back in the center circle as Messi danced with teammates in front of tens of thousands of singing supporters.

"They gave everything, and I'm incredibly proud, they did everything they could to prevent this from happening," coach Louis van Gaal said. (With PTI inputs)